How to defend yourself from dog attacks like a postal worker

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday, Flint's post office on Pasadena Avenue shared tips for their workers on how to stay safe.
And in light of several dog attacks in Flint this spring, ABC12 wanted to know what skills people can use themselves.
When postal workers encounter aggressive dogs, they remember Defense and Distance.
Trainer Hector Hernandez said aggressive dogs can be stopped with firm commands.
But if they attack, then he recommends a shield that will take their bite. That's the Defense.
A shield can be a bag, backpack, coat, or hat. Even a belt can work.
They can buy somebody time to grab pepper spray or back up to their car.
Hernandez said people should shake their shield- keeping the it at the center of the dog's attention and in front of their body.
That's when distancing comes in. Hernandez recommends people take opportunities to back up and put some space between themselves and the dog.
However, they should avoid turning around and running away. He said that lets the dog attack where someone can't see.
If someone can't get away and has to use force, Hernandez said they can try kicking the dog's chin or hitting them on them at the base of the ear.
After escaping, Hernandez recommends calling animal control.
"In the area where you've seen loose dogs, notify animal control immediately. Alright? Start that so they can do something about it," he told ABC12.