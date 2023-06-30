How to stay safe during the July 4th holiday weekend

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An estimated 1.6 million Americans are expected to hit the road for the holiday, according to AAA.
With a record number of people expected to hit the road this weekend, it's important to stay alert as you begin your holiday travel.
"If you are heading on the roadways you definitely want to plan your route ahead of time," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. "Set your navigation up ahead of time. There is a lot of construction going on."
It's not just navigation. It's also important to look over your vehicle before you hit the road and have an issue in the heavy traffic.
"AAA expects to rescue over 393 thousand stranded motorists nationwide this holiday weekend," said Woodland. "So vehicle maintenance is a great way to kind of prevent any types of breakdowns."
Of course, staying safe this weekend doesn't end when you reach your destination. July 4th is a great time for fireworks as long as you use them responsibly. That means giving them plenty of space and making sure to have water on hand.
"Make sure you're doing it at a safe place," said Genesee Twp. Fire Chief Don Fremdt. "Make sure the kids and other spectators are far away from the lighting spot."
Don't forget about your grill. Grilling is another big activity during the holiday that can also turn dangerous. Be sure to keep your grill at least 25 feet away from your home.
"The further away the better," said Chief Fremdt. "You never know when a grease fire is going to flare up and get away from you."
As a reminder, Michigan's new distracted driving law goes into effect today. If Police see you holding your phone for any reason, even in gridlocked traffic, you can be fined 100 dollars for your first offense.
And of course, don't drink and drive either. Michigan State Police will have extra officers out monitoring the roadways all weekend long.