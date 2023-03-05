Hundreds gathered in Davison to keep one little girl's dream alive

 Skip to main content
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of runners and walkers gathered at Davison High School to keep one little girl's dream alive.

Eleven-year-old McKenna Schummer of Grand Blanc passed away almost five years ago after a battle with bone cancer.

And her legacy lives on with the "McKenna's Squad" Beauty Bar, which provides beauty boxes to young girls in hospitals across the country.

The 3rd Annual Make A Difference Glow Run took place this weekend to raise money for the boxes. 

McKenna's Squad now delivers Beauty Bar boxes to 18 hospitals and they are hoping to expand to more soon.

