Hundreds say a final farewell to Flint Firefighter Ricky Hill Jr.

Hundreds of mourners joined members of the Flint Fire Department on Friday to say a final goodbye to one of their own.
The sounds of bagpipes filled the air as family, friends and fellow firefighters gathered around the gravesite as Flint Firefighter Ricky Hill Jr. was laid to rest.
A loud cry could be heard coming from the crowd as the final call for firefighter Hill went out.
The 16-year veteran of the department died last Saturday from an apparent heart attack at the scene of a fire.
Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins said Hill’s death will leave huge hole in the department.
"We are so overwhelmed with what he did for the fire department and the spirit he left in the fire department that will linger on and on," said Wiggins.
Hill was 49 years old.