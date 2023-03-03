Hundreds say a final farewell to Flint Firefighter Ricky Hill Jr.

 Skip to main content
...TREACHEROUS TO NEAR IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH LATE
THIS EVENING FROM THE I-69 CORRIDOR SOUTH TO THE OHIO BORDER...

WEATHER...

* Periods of heavy, wet snowfall will continue through 9 PM
across widespread areas from the I-69 corridor south to the
Ohio border, including all of the Detroit metro region, Ann
Arbor, Flint, and surrounding areas. Sporadic blizzard
conditions will be possible through 9 PM resulting in
treacherous to near impossible travel conditions on all
roadways, whether treated or untreated.

* Hourly snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be
common, with localized areas seeing hourly snowfall rates
potentially approaching 3 inches per hour. Additionally,
thundersnow will be possible along with a rogue lightning
strike as bands of intense snowfall move south to north from
the Ohio border across the Detroit metro region and up towards
the I-69 corridor.

* Quick heavy, wet snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches will be
possible through 9 PM, with locally higher amounts possible.
There remains a low chance of rain mixing in at times near the
Ohio border, which may cut down on snow totals primarily south
of M-50.

* Air temperatures will generally hover around the freezing mark.
Despite air temperatures around freezing, rapid snowfall
accumulation will allow for very efficient accumulation on area
roadways.

* Widespread visibilities below 1/2 mile will be common through 9
PM, with whiteout conditions likely at times due to gusty
northeast winds as high as 35 to 45 mph at times. Blowing snow
will be minimal due to the wet character of the snow, but
downed limbs and trees that have already experienced heavy load
from the recent ice storm may lead to increased hazards on
area roadways.

IMPACTS...

* Sporadic blizzard conditions are likely due to the combination
of heavy accumulating snow, near whiteout conditions at times,
and gusty winds up to 35-45 mph at times.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Treacherous to impossible travel is likely. Travel is not;
advised.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...NEAR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS THIS EVENING AND A WINTER STORM
WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and near blizzard conditions expected. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with locally higher totals
possible. Northerly wind gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN... now until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS... Dangerous travel conditions tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The evening peak of this winter storm
occurs with an additional 3 to 6 inches of snow for storm totals
in the 6 to 10 inch range. Local totals around a foot are
possible. The heavy snow combines with wind gusts near 40 mph to
produce whiteout conditions at times. Power outages remain
possible due to the wind and wet snow loading on power lines
and tree limbs. Both snow and wind diminish after midnight with
rapid improvement still expected by 4 AM tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.

&&

Hundreds say a final farewell to Flint Firefighter Ricky Hill Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0

Funeral was held Friday at Central Church of the Nazarene

Hundreds of mourners joined members of the Flint Fire Department on Friday to say a final goodbye to one of their own.

The sounds of bagpipes filled the air as family, friends and fellow firefighters gathered around the gravesite as Flint Firefighter Ricky Hill Jr. was laid to rest.

A loud cry could be heard coming from the crowd as the final call for firefighter Hill went out.

The 16-year veteran of the department died last Saturday from an apparent heart attack at the scene of a fire.

Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins said Hill’s death will leave huge hole in the department.

"We are so overwhelmed with what he did for the fire department and the spirit he left in the fire department that will linger on and on," said Wiggins.

Hill was 49 years old.

