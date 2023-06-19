Huron County deputies rescue woman on an inner tube in Lake Huron

HURON COUNTY (WJRT) - Huron County deputies helped save a woman stranded on an inner tube in Lake Huron on Sunday late afternoon, just before 6 p.m.
The woman was rescued about a half-mile offshore near Sleeper State Park.
Two kayakers were trying to help, but the wind made it too difficult.
Rescuers arrived and the woman was brought onto the patrol boat and taken to the Caseville Harbor.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office wants to remind beachgoers that water temperatures are still cool and to take extra caution at the beach, especially on a windy day.