iCan Bike program helps kids with challenges learn to ride on two wheels

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - For most kids, learning to ride a bike is a natural progression in childhood.
But a program in Midland teaching kids with disabilities how to ride a bike is making an impact in more ways than one.
The iCan Bike camp in Midland was made possible through grants and teaches participants to ride a bike in just five days!
Today was day three - and as we saw - the kids' confidence is already breezing ahead at full speed.
ABC12 also learned that the program means much more than learning how to get on two wheels...it is truly lifechanging not only for the kids learning to ride a bike but for the volunteers teaching them.
"It's about them learning how to communicate with other people, growing the confidence on the bike, getting comfortable in new situations," ARC of Midland intern Amanda Davis said.
The camp works with kids ages eight and up who have a disability, teaching them to ride a conventional two-wheel bike with the help of a "roller" in place of the back wheel.
And the benefits go far beyond putting foot to pedal, for the kids and the volunteers.
"It's been amazing, I love it. I love being able to run around, help the kids. The help I couldn't get when I was younger," volunteer Quinton Miller said.
And when everyone comes together and recognizes that we aren't all that different and can truly help each other, the impact is life changing.
"It's gaining empathy and stepping outside your own situation and understanding that everybody has challenges and working through those challenges together, that's what this experience is providing for our kids," Director of the Midland County Juvenile Justice System Ryan Griffus, who had volunteers at the program, said.
"See them trying something new, get out of their comfort zone, and hopefully walk away with a little bit more than learning how to ride a bike," Davis said.
The iCan Bike program was founded in 2007 and has taught 30,000 people with disabilities to ride a conventional two-wheel bicycle in just 5 days.
