Iconic Flint fashion designer laid to rest

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An iconic Flint fashion designer was laid to rest Saturday.
Tyrone Kirkland, the founder of TKO Designs, died at the age of 56 earlier this week.
Kirkland was known for his iconic dresses, which were popular among young women in the 1990s and 2000s.
He opened a storefront in downtown Flint in 1995 and was a featured designer for Ebony Fashion Fair, showcasing his one-of-a-kind dresses on runways around the world.
Kirkland was inspired by celebrities such as Diana Ross and Sarah Vaughn.