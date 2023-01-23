Iconic St. Laurent Brothers candy store up for sale in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A beloved candy store in downtown Bay City is now up for sale.
St. Laurent Brothers has been bringing sweetness to the community for over 100 years and is one of the oldest candy shops in our state.
But Steve and Nancy Frye have decided it's time to pass the baton.
"We are very, very sad. It's still -- when you walk around you get all choked up," office manager and wife of part-owner Steve Frye, Nancy said.
St. Laurent Brothers has been an iconic staple in Bay City since 1904. The owners say the decision to sell was well thought out, however, it's going to be bittersweet.
"Our customers they come in, they tell us great stories. So, it was a very hard decision, but we think it's just time to pass the torch on," Frye said.
The Fryes purchased the store nearly 40 years ago and have been there seven days a week since.
"People come in on the weekend from all over the state. Then we have our regulars, our loyal customers who we appreciate so much," Frye said.
St. Laurent Brothers serves nearly 100,000 people annually -- many from far and wide -- but all of whom look forward to their visits, like Tim Schroeder who has been a customer nearly all is life.
"I'm 71 years old and I've been coming here since a child, as long as I can remember," Schroeder said.
Situated at the corner Third and Water Streets, the store offers a bit of magic and nostalgia to customers young and old.
"English toffee is excellent. Peanut butter cups. Caramels," Schroeder said.
Also fondly known as the Nut House, they make their own peanut and almond butter and roast their own peanuts in addition to offering thousands of types of candy.
And Frye doesn't anticipate that changing. Even with a new buyer.
"It's too iconic for that to happen," Frye said.
The property is listed at $1.65 million. So far, there have been a few buyers interested but nothing is final yet.
The store will stay open throughout the buying process.