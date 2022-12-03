Iconic wooden railroad bridge in Shiawassee County goes up in flames, collapses

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -The Newberry Road wooden railroad trestle bridge over the Canadian National Railway line caught fire early Saturday morning and collapsed.
Fire crews from multiple departments responded to the fire but were unable to save the historic wooden structure, which has been a backdrop to countless memories.
"How many people have taken their senior pictures bridge? There is always someone sitting, watching the trains go by and taking pictures," said Becky Vandriessche.
Those who live nearby tell ABC 12 the site is a known party spot and the bridge has been set on fire in the past.
With the one lane bridge out of service, residents will have to deal with longer commute times.
"I take this bridge every day for work," said Vandriessche. "It's at least a 15 minute reroute, and that is if you don't get stuck by a train."
No word yet on what caused the fire. It's unknown if the bridge will be rebuilt.
The sheriff's office is asking the community to call in tips to 989-720-TIPS.