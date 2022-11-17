Impact of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law one year later

High-speed internet access could soon be coming to every house in the state - it's part of Governor Whitmer's infrastructure plan.
Roads, pipe replacements, and job creation - all key issues for the state.
Today, Lt. Governor Gilchrist broke it all down in his press call this morning as he discussed the on-going impact on the livelihood of Michigan families.
Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure law and with that - a lead to greater access to broadband internet will soon come to Flint.
Solid infrastructure, roads, water, internet - these all make up the true foundation for economic progress within our communities. Lt. Governor Gilchrist mentions that access to high-speed internet is a high-priority that the Whitmer-administration is racing to make attainable for all Michiganders.
"Since taking office we've connected more than 23,000 unserved locations in the state of Michigan that did not previously have high-speed internet access, to high-speed internet," said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.
Just twenty-five percent of Flint families with children do not have broadband in the home. That is one of the reasons the library is such an essential part of the community. For many - it's their only chance to log on.
Kay Schwartz Director of the Flint Public Library, mentions that since the opening of the library on May 19th of this year, members of the Flint community has flocked to the conveniences of its free and available internet.
The affordable connectivity program lowers costs for half-a-million households in Michigan.
"We're excited to use the resources from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to make Michigan the first large state to connect all of our people online," said Lt. Governor Gilchrist.