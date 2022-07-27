Increasing wage initiative could change restaurant industry

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) – Michigan could join seven other states working to raise the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour.
“A lot of people are saying, ‘Oh, it's a labor shortage,’ it's actually a wage shortage, workers are realizing their own power,” Maricela Gutierrez said.
More than 610,000 signatures have been submitted to get the Raise the Wage initiative on Michigan’s 2024 ballot.
Co-organizer of the campaign Maricela Gutierrez says the initiative, if passed , would raise the minimum wage from $9.87 now, to $15 in the next few years.
“That would be a game changer really for the restaurant industry,” Mark Hamel said.
Restaurant owners, like Mark Hamel of the Laundry in Fenton welcome better wages for employees but say fear certainly comes with it.
“I think a lot of restaurant people right now are getting blindsided by this change, we almost would have to change the model of restaurants as we see it right now,” he said.
The past few years, restaurant owners faced a harsh toll from the COVID-19 shutdown to now skyrocketing prices to get their goods on the table of customers.
The ballot initiative would also eliminate the sub-minimum wage of $3.75 that tipped workers receive. Gutierezs says businesses should be able to make it work.
“There has to be a partnership between employers and workers,” she said. “We already have seven states that do it so we know it's possible, we know, businesses thrive here.”
Hamel tells ABC 12 News most of his business cost comes from labor as many of his employees currently make more than minimum wage.
He says if all 100 of his employees jump to the rate of $15 per hour, he’s not sure how he’ll continue to be able to sustain his restaurant.
“That's a lot of people that rely on us to pay their rent to pay their gas to pay their food bill and so it's a responsibility for us to do what we can to keep this machine moving,” Hamel said. “We are constantly weighing you know, how much can we sell a sandwich for how much has our ingredients increased? We have to juggle all those things.”