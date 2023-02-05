 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the south to
southwest with gusts up to 34 knots possible.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Tuesday.
Waves are not expected due to expansive ice coverage across all
of Saginaw Bay.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Independence Twp. man dies after ice sail boating crash

  • Updated
  • 0
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Independence Township man died Sunday after an ice sailboat crash at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area in White Lake Township.

81-year-old Dan Erwin Campbell was piloting a 27-foot ice sailboat on Pontiac Lake around noon when the crash occurred not far off the shoreline.

Investigators believe Campbell hit his head on the ice. He was wearing a helmet and face shield.

Campbell was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriffs Office Search and Rescue Team was called to assist the White Lake Township police and fire.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

