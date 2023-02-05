Independence Twp. man dies after ice sailboating crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Independence Township man died Sunday after an ice sailboat crash at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area in White Lake Township.
81-year-old Dan Erwin Campbell was piloting a 27-foot ice sailboat on Pontiac Lake around noon when the crash occurred not far off the shoreline.
Investigators believe Campbell hit his head on the ice. He was wearing a helmet and face shield.
Campbell was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was called to assist the White Lake Township police and fire.
The crash remains under investigation.