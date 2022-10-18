Inflation hits snow-clearing work ahead of winter

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cities and counties around Mid-Michigan are preparing their fleets for the winter months.
That includes Genesee County, which is stocking up their salt, but there's an unexpected way inflation will affect their winter work.
"We're crossing our fingers and hoping we're on the downslope, or at least a flatline, to some extent," said Randy Dellaposta, Deputy Managing Director for the Genesee County Road Commission, referring to their hopes for inflation to ease.
Their winter work has gotten pricier over the years. They're not just paying more for fuel: they're paying more for their salt.
Dellaposta shared an expense table with ABC12 which shows salt will cost the commission $62.02 per ton for the winter of 2022-23. That's 22 cents more than it was last year.
And compared to 2018, it costs almost eight dollars more!
It's why he said they've used a special brine blend in recent years. The blend helps the salt do its job so they don't have to use as much.
"If you can cut that [the price] with a liquid that's 50 cents to a dollar per gallon, it's considerably cheaper than putting $62 per ton on the road."
The city of Flint, meanwhile, told ABC12 they'll pay $69.90 for salt this year.
Charles Abbey, DPW director of the city of Burton, said they're facing similar issues for prices.
But he's more concerned about breakdowns.
"Getting parts for the equipment. The supply chain stuff is affecting local governments, as well. Things we could get, readily available, in an hour- now sometimes we have to wait on until they're available," Abbey said.
Both Abbey and Dellaposta said all the vehicles in their fleets have drivers.
ABC12 reached out to some hardware stores to learn how much more salt will cost for homeowners, but they said they haven't received their shipments yet.