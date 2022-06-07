Inflation impacting vacation plans

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The last day of school is near and the weather is warming up, but for many families, inflation has made plans for summer vacation look a little different this year.
With gas prices at an all-time high, the campground at Bay City State Park looks barer than it has in recent years. However, we talked to some people who are camping here and they don't let those gas prices stop them from doing what they love.
“We're retired...when we can go, we go,” said Wayne Inman, who is camping with his wife at Bay City State Park.
Wayne and Carol Inman are from Bancroft, about 70 miles from Bay City. And they say their next stop is the UP. Though, they say that the campground here isn't as packed as it once was.
“But it looks pretty skimpy, bare right now,” said Carol Inman.
With high fuel prices above five dollars and seventeen cents on average in the state and spiraling costs of groceries and other necessities, the travel and tourism industries both locally and across the U.S. are concerned folks may be canceling travel plans.
Evidence of that has been popping up on popular social media pages where campers are posting often about reservation cancelations they've made. That's leading some to say the staycation is looking more attractive than ever.
“This is a great place to come. The water is across the street. There are trails here you can walk in. You can bring your bike and ride. The campfire. It's a really good experience and it's close to home,” said Nickie Dumbovic, a local resident who is camping at Bay City State Park.
The campgrounds at Outdoor Adventures are actually busier than they've ever been.
“Our reservations have actually increased. A lot of people are embracing the staycation,” said Alex Webber, Chief Experience Officer at Outdoor Adventures.
Indicating that people may be opting for lower-cost getaway options closer to home right now.
“Instead of maybe going to Cedar Point or going to Kentucky or one of the other midwestern states, we're finding people are staying closer to home and they're a lot more likely to camp for that reason,” Webber said.
If you're looking to book a local camping trip for your family, you may be in luck with a last-minute reservation, however, you may want to book early just in case everyone else also decides to do a staycation.