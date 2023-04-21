Initiative will provide direct payments to help support pregnant mothers, childhood poverty

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It's a prescription to eliminate childhood poverty that is the first of its kind in our nation and it is starting in Flint.
Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha became a household name during the Flint water crisis. She says that plus the pandemic and poverty are all obstacles local children face to grow up healthy.
"For a long time as a pediatrician, I wish I had the ability to prescribe away poverty," said Hanna-Attisha.
Hanna-Attisha is one step closer to making that wish come true.
She is leading an important effort to end child poverty with her initiative, Rx Kids.
The program would provide direct payments to expecting mothers in Flint where in many areas the poverty rate for kids under five exceeds 80 percent.
"When kids are born into and grow up in poverty, it makes them sick. It alters really their education achievement, their health, it leads to disparities. It can even impact things like life expectancy," said Hanna-Attisha.
Through Rx Kids, families will be "prescribed" a total of $7,500 in cash. A one-time payment to expectant mothers, midpregnancy. Followed by $500 per month for the child's first year of life.
All pregnant women in the city of Flint will be eligible and there are no restrictions on how the money should be spent.
"This program is very much about dignity and trust and choice," said Hanna-Attisha.
The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation already intends to grant up to $15 million to support this effort. Their CEO believes in the impact this program will leave on the city of Flint and nationwide, especially since nothing has ever been done like this in the community.
"It's really designed to meet people's need where they think it's needed best," said Ridgway White, president and CEO of Mott Foundation.
But there's a challenge before these "prescriptions" can be made...the money must be matched by the Rx Kids team led by Hanna-Attisha.
"Our money will be released when they're able to reach an additional 15 million," said White.
Dr. Mona is already ecstatic the foundation believes in the bright future ahead for the families of Flint...
"I am absolutely confident that we will get there. Folks across the nations are excited about Rx Kids," said Hanna-Attisha.
The project is estimated to cost a total of $55 million for five birth years of mothers and babies.
