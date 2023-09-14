Inking out the past: Grand Blanc tattoo parlor offers second chances

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - "Millennial Ink" in Grand Blanc believes that people can't succeed if they aren't given the chance.
And it's owner, Travis Crossley, feels that necessary chance can be hard to come by for parolees.
"If we're talking about stopping that cycle of crime, right? Then the offenders need to work towards not being offenders anymore. And that involves a second chance. Otherwise, why let anyone out of prison at all," explained Crossley.
He's been interested in tattoos since he was young, even building a pen "out of a remote control car motor and a bet spoon" in his teen years.
But his connection with his artists runs deeper than ink.
"I was in prison for seven years- just shy of seven years for armed robbery and unarmed robbery," said Crossley.
Many of his workers are parolees and former inmates– a choice inspired by Crossley's own experience.
"Trying to find a place in a tattoo shop as a parolee, remembering what that felt like. Trying to re-enter society and not having anybody to help me do that," he recalled.
Crossley works with parole officers and friends to find new talent like his artist Chris Sherman.
"It comes with, uh, with the territory. People automatically think 'you're a felon, so you're gonna mess me over and do wrong to me.' So it really takes someone to be forgiving, I guess," said Sherman.
Before starting at Millennial Ink, he served a five year sentence in Michigan.
"At 16 or 17, I made some bad choices. It was home invasion, first degree, felony possession of a firearm, larceny over $1,000," he explained.
Now, in his Pokémon-themed work station, he's living the dream.
"I get to be a people person, but I also get to be quiet if I choose to. It's not something I have to be too consistent with. If I'm feeling friendly, I can have a friendly day. If I want to shut myself off from the world and make art, I can," Sherman said.
And Crossley's "second chance" philosophy extends to more than the workers.
For those leaving gangs or hate groups, Millennial Ink covers up old tattoos for free.
"I want to be a productive member of society. I want to do positive things and have people be proud of me. I want to be proud of me," said one client.
His ink came from his old prison gang– a group he's left behind as he begins his new life on the outside.
"I want to cover them up because I want to bury the person that I was. They taught me to be a monster," the client explained.
Crossley and his team have done some 30 cover jobs– all with their own challenges based on the original tattoos.
"There's a skull over here I would have liked to rework had it been done well initially, but it wasn't," Crossley explained as he planned the project on his iPad.
Cover-work clients are heavily vetted with assistance from their parole officers or mentors.
And as the first strokes are made, the client feels a weight lift from his shoulders.
"A lot of pain comes with it, so I'm feeling good to release all that. Be free of all that," he said.
As Millennial Ink marks five years of business, Crossley's working on a second location in Flint where he hopes more people can get that same kind of fresh start.
"Everybody deserves a second chance, you know? People make mistakes. The way your mind works, the way you view the world at one point in time should not affect the way you live your life for the rest of your life," he said.