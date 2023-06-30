 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June 30th and Saturday July
1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy
range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Saturday, July 1st. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Biden administration approves potential $440 million arms sales to Taiwan

  • 0
Biden administration approves potential $440 million arms sales to Taiwan

Soldiers hold positions next to a US-made Avenger air defense missile system launcher during an annual military drill in Taichung, central Taiwan, on January 17, 2017.

 Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration has approved two potential arms sales totaling $440 million to Taiwan amid ongoing tensions between the self-governing island and Beijing, the State Department announced Thursday.

One sale, totaling about $332 million, includes 30mm ammunition and related equipment, and the other $108 million is for spare and repair parts for vehicles and weapons to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office – Taiwan’s diplomatic outpost in the United States – the State Department said.

“This proposed sale serves US national, economic and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” the State Department said.

Washington has long provided arms to the island under the terms of the Taiwan Relations Act, and there is bipartisan support for supplying Taiwan with weapons. However, the move prompted an angry response from Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of China and said it “firmly opposes” military interaction between the US and Taiwan.

“The US should abide by the one China principle and the three joint communiques. It should cease selling weapons to Taiwan, creating tensions and undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday in a regular press briefing.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry thanked the US for the potential sales.

“China’s ever-expanding military and grey zone oppression have posed a severe threat to Taiwan,” the ministry said in a statement. “The US arm sales this time not only helps to build Taiwan’s capacity in responding to China’s military threat, but also strengthens our defense resilience and satisfies our training needs.”

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Wayne Chang contributed to this report.

