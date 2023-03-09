Canadian siblings born four months early set record as the world's most premature twins

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snowfall will begin early tonight and end early Friday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall rates of a half inch to an inch per hour are expected to occur during the morning commute which would lead to reduced visibility and snow covered roads. Snowfall will taper off in the early afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&