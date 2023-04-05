 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Four children killed in axe attack at daycare center in southern Brazil

Forensic technicians, ambulances and policemen outside a pre-school after a 25-year-old man attacked children, killing several and injuring others, in Blumenau on April 5, 2023.

Four children have been killed and four more injured in an axe attack at a daycare center in the southern Brazilian city of Blumenau.

Those killed -- three boys and a girl -- were aged between five and seven, local police say.

Jorginho Mello, the governor of the state of Santa Catarina, said on Twitter that a male suspect has been arrested.

A police officer told CNN Brazil that the suspect, aged 25, is understood to have jumped over a wall into the playground of the Cantinho Bom Pastor daycare center, before attacking the children.

He fled after teachers came to the children's defense, and later turned himself into police, according to the official.

Mello expressed his solidarity with the victims.

Four children were killed in the attack, local officials say.

"May God comfort the hearts of all families in this time of deep sorrow," he said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also gave his condolences.

"There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenseless children," Lula wrote on Twitter.

