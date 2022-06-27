Price cap on Russian oil could shake up the market

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and France's President Emmanuel Macron sit at a round table as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses G7 leaders via video link during their working session at Elmau Castle, Germany on June 27.