South Korean capital building world's biggest spokeless Ferris wheel

Weather Alert

...SLOW TRAVEL ACROSS THE AREA DURING THE MORNING PEAK AND A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT... WEATHER... * Steady light to moderate snow continues through the morning across the entire area. Bursts of higher intensity occur along and south of M-46. * Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected this morning from 7 AM to 10 AM. IMPACTS... * Untreated roads will be snow covered and locally higher rates could lead to a slushy coating on treated surfaces. * Low visibility for motorists. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the; hazardous driving conditions by allowing extra time.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP