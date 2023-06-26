 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

  • Updated
  • 0
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend’s name into Rome’s Colosseum

People gathered at the Colosseum in Rome on April 7, prior to the Way of the Cross (Via Crucis) prayer service as part of Holy Week celebrations.

 Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

Italy's culture minister is calling for a man to be "identified and sanctioned" after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée's names into the Colosseum in Rome.

Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted on Monday: "I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, a historical heritage (site) such as the Colosseum, to carve the name of his fiancée."

"I hope that whoever carried out this act will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws," he continued.

The minister's tweet included a blurred image of the young tourist, as well as a video that appeared to show him using keys to carve letters into one of the walls of the nearly 2,000-year-old amphitheater.

The inscription read "Ivan+Haley 23," according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The alleged incident took place on Friday, and police were alerted by videos appearing on social media, ANSA reported.

If convicted of a crime, the man could face a fine of at least $16,360 or up to five years in prison, the news agency said.

A similar incident occurred in 2020, when an Irish tourist was accused of vandalizing the Colosseum, after security staff spotted him allegedly carving his initials into the ancient structure and reported him to the police.

CNN’s Antonia Mortensen contributed to this report.