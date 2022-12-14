 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the east
with gusts up to 41 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

William and Kate release summery family photo for official Christmas card

William and Kate's Christmas card image was shot earlier this year in Norfolk, eastern England.

 Matt Porteous/Prince and Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace/AP

The UK may have been blanketed with snow this week, but you wouldn't know it from the image on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Christmas card.

The photograph, posted on the royal couple's official social media accounts, shows them on a sunny family walk with their three beaming and bare-legged children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Kensington Palace, the couple's official residence, tweeted the picture on Tuesday with a Christmas tree emoji and the message: "Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card!"

Dressed in jeans and sneakers, the royal couple are pictured walking along a parkland path, hand-in-hand with their children.

The casually color-coordinated image sees Prince George, who is second in line to the throne, dressed in a blue polo short and navy shorts, alongside Princess Charlotte in a short denim jumpsuit and Prince Louis in denim shorts and a striped, short-sleeved shirt.

Shot earlier this year in Norfolk, eastern England by award-winning photographer Matt Porteous, the Waleses' image was released less than 48 hours before the final three episodes of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex's docuseries hit the streaming service.

Earlier this week, King Charles III issued the first official Christmas card of his reign.

Chosen by the King and Camilla, Queen Consort, the photo was taken by Sam Hussein at the Braemar Games in Scotland on September 3, five days before Queen Elizabeth II died and when Charles was still the Prince of Wales.

It features the couple looking at each other, with the King in profile wearing a beige suit and striped tie and Camilla in a green hat and jacket.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

