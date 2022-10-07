Internet sleuth helped crack Saginaw County's stolen boat and recreational trailers case

SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - A man has been arrested in a connection with a high-profile heist of some high-end summer recreation vehicles.
It was a couple of weeks ago when we told you a boat and two recreational vehicles had been found.
They had been stolen from a Saginaw County storage facility early last year.
The items were found in northern Michigan at three different locations and police got some help from internet sleuth who knows his boats.
"It was very strange," says Tittabawassee Township Police Chief Dave Simon about the theft case that began in early 2021.
That strange caper began at some Tittabawassee Township storage units when a boat and two recreational trailers vanished.
Police say 55-year-old Dennis Tyrrell of Tittabawassee Township has confessed to the heist and has been arraigned on three counts of breaking and entering and three counts of larceny.
"All indications are he did this on his own," says Simon.
Simon says Tyrrell stole the items in February or March of 2021 and moved them north, the one R-V to the Lake City area, the boat to a storage unit in Gaylord, and the other R-V to West Branch.
This is a photo of the 2006 Powerquest 380 Avenger boat that was stolen, and this is a police photo after it was recovered in Gaylord last month.
"He purchased a wrap and had the boat re-wrapped, and then he also removed some seating and the seating recovered, and also put a different steering wheel on it to try to conceal the identity of the boat," Simon says.
The owner of the stolen boat had been putting out pictures on the internet of the missing vessel. Simon says a man viewed the pictures and somehow was able to identify the stolen boat.
"He was familiar with that type of boat, and he looked and he was convinced it was their boat. That sized powerquest boat, there were not very many manufactured in 2006, so it was a distinctive boat," he says.
The 45-foot trailer travel was located at a campground in Lake City. Tyrrell was using the trailer and the boat for his own personal use, while the other R-V remained in storage.
There are three separate owners of the items and Simon says they are working with their insurance companies on getting the vehicles back.
"All three of them were ecstatic," says Simon.
Police say the boat had a value of about $200,000 and the R-V's around $100,000 each.
Tyrrell is free on a personal recognizance bond.