Investigation continues as Beaverton man shot to death in home invasion

BEAVERTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A scary morning in the small town of Beaverton, as a man is shot to death and a woman is assaulted.
Residents in the neighborhood tells us the first sign of trouble was when a woman was knocking on the doors of several homes.
It was around 4:30 a.m. and most people were still sleeping when the woman was knocking on doors, asking for help.
She was able to escape the attacker, but her boyfriend was shot to death.
"Everybody loved him, he was like a grandpa to my kids, says Carina Wascher.
She is talking about the man who lived in this home in Lakefront Estates in Beaverton.
Police say a man came into the home and shot another man inside.
'This was one isolated incident, not a mass shooting that previously got out on social media," says Beaverton Police Chief Brad Davis.
We've learned the victim's girlfriend was also inside the home but was able to escape.
"She started banging on my door, and she wanted in and I said, no, I don't have a phone," says Bethany Culver, who lives across the road from the home where the crime took place.
"Scott was shot, Scott was shot and she called 9-1-1," says Paul Hein, who lives next door and heard the woman explaining what had happened.
"Guy came into the house and woke Scott up, dogs started barking, he got walked out and got shot in the stomach," says Hein.
The suspect left the area and the search for the man began.
Beaverton Schools cancelled classes as the search continued.
It was around 9:30, five hours after the home invasion, that there was a report of a stolen pick-up truck in Rosebush in neighboring Isabella County.
"Just to let you know, Gladwin County did have a home invasion/homicide, suspect is still at large," an officer can be heard saying in 9-1-1 audio.
Police in were able to stop the pick-up.
"You want to send Beaverton a message, that we most likely have their guy," an officer tells a dispatcher.
Beaverton Police have not confirmed the man is the suspect in the shooting death, but they do say there is no threat to the public at this time.
Wascher was the murder victim's neighbor for several years.
"He was a good guy, he literally, like in three weeks, they were getting ready to move and travel, he built a bus into a house, they were getting ready to leave and travel, and now he can't," she says.
We have not reported the full name of the victim because police have not released it yet and again, police have not confirmed the man caught stealing that pick-up truck in Isabella County is the suspect in the murder.