Investigation continues into what started Bay City house fire where 8-year-old boy died

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A tragedy in Bay City early this morning as an eight-year-old dies in a house fire.
Four members of a family were able to escape, but the little boy couldn't make it out.
The first call into 9-1-1 came in just after midnight.
"Porch that is on fire, says its bleeding into the entire house," a dispatcher can be heard saying on 9-1-1 audio traffic.
Bay City Public Safety personnel rushed to the home in the 700 block of Germania on the city's west side.
Two adults and three children were in the home when the fire started, but only four were out when fire crews arrived.
"By the time they got there, it was pretty heavily involved," says Bay City Department of Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell says.
But firefighters went into the home in an attempt to find the child.
"How are you guys doing in there," a person can be heard asking a firefighter during central dispatch audio communication.
"We are in the back of the house, we are (unintelligible) hose line. We are searching the kitchen and first bedroom," a firefighter can be heard saying.
Firefighters would find the eight-year-old boy inside the home deceased.
"They probably stayed in there longer than they should have for their own safety, ceiling was coming down, but they knew there were kids in there so they were doing everything they could to have a better outcome," says Rowell.
One child who survived suffered burns and smoke inhalation. A crowd funding page has been started to help the family.
"Beautiful family, kids were always having fun out front playing together," says Bill Schomaker.
He has been working on the house across the street from where the fire happened.
"Especially when I have seen them playing out here for weeks and then to drive up see this happen, it's just hard to take, it's sad," says Schomaker.
Rowell says the investigation into what caused the fire continues.
"Tragic for everybody involved, the family obviously, I can't imagine and then the first responders are shaken up a bit as well," he says.
Fire departments in Bangor, Monitor, and Portsmouth townships helped in putting out the fire and no firefighters were injured.