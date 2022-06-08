Investigation finds faulty wiring caused fire which killed two boys

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- The fire on West Pulaski Street on Flint's North side last month claimed the lives of two brothers. Now investigators are releasing their findings into the cause of the fire.
"I do hope that nobody else will have to go through this," said Crystal Cooper, mother of Lamar and Zyaire Mitchell, said during a vigil on Sunday.
She lost her two boys to a house fire last month. The two pair were hospitalized with severe injures at Detroit Children's Hospital for days after.
"My kids suffered a lot of smoke damage, and burns it was just horrible," she added.
Flint Fire said there were no smoke detectors in the West Pulaski Street home and ruled faulty wiring in the living room was the cause of the fire.
ABC12 has learned that electrical fires made up about 47,000 fires a year between 2015 and 2019, according to the National Fire Protection Agency.
Only a small fraction of those electrical fires - about five percent - started in the living room like the Pulaski fire.
Coyne College says there are a couple of things homeowners should be on the lookout for when it comes to checking for faulty wiring.
First, check for scorch marks on outlets and power strips.
This means the outlet and plug are too hot, whether because of arcing or an overloaded circuit. Second, make sure the home's wiring is up-to-date with no stripped cables or cords. And if lights are flickering or your breakers trip on the regular, consider that an indication to call an electrician.
The Fire Department urges everyone to have properly working smoke alarms in their home. Residents can request up to three free smoke detectors from the Red Cross by visiting its website.