Investigation of oil spill in Flint River near Utah Dam continues

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Last night, an evening alert sent officials to the Flint River near the Utah Avenue Bridge.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy estimates about 200 to 300 gallons of the product has been contained. The spill is no longer ongoing.
The city and Genesee County Health Department still urging residents no-contact during this ongoing investigation.
"Last night, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, we received a call to our pollution emergency alert system about a spill into the Flint River," said Jill Greenberg, public information officer of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
Investigation from state and local responders says that the petroleum-based spill, which was leaving a sheen on the water, came from an outfall into the River at the Utah dam.
So far, all of the oil has been contained by an absorbent boom across the river below the Utah Dam. Extra booms have been placed at the Utah Dam and the Hamilton Bridge.
Around this time last year, a hazmat team was called to the Flint River for the Lockhart Chemical spill which was discovered between Stepping Stone Falls and Leith Street.
"This is not at that level at all, but still a concern that we have not only for the residents, the livestock that are in the river, the vegetation, we want to make sure that water is as good as possibly can be," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
The City of Flint's municipal water system is not connected to the Flint River, so this does not impact Flint's drinking water in any way.
"We worked with the Health Department who is recommending no contact in that part of that river until we figure out how big and what we see.," said Swanson.
Responders still don't know what exactly spilled or where it came from, but they are working together.
"EGLE with the city of Flint, Genesee County Sheriff's Department, county hazmat, and spill response to identify the source to quickly remediate the situation," said Greenberg.
EGLE's water resource division is now investigating property and businesses in the area for possible to determine the source of this spill.