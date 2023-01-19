Investiture of Genesee County 7th Circuit Court Judge Khary Hanible

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After four years with the Genesee County Prosecutor's office, Khary Hanible has moved on to be the next judge for Genesee County's 7th Circuit Court.
Prosecutor David Leyton served as the master of ceremony for the investiture held for Hanible at the Harris Auditorium in Downton Flint.
Friends, family and colleagues attended the event to recognize Hanible's achievement.
Hanible told ABC 12, he is humbled by the honor by believes he is ready for the position. "I think this is a job of fairness, not fear. I think I can bring that to the bench," said Judge Hanible.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Hanible to the position after Judge Joseph Farah retired following allegations of sexual harassment of a female intern.