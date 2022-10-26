Iosco County commissioner arraigned on impersonating police charge; bus video released

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New details of the arrest of an Iosco County commissioner who investigators say impersonated a police officer as a school bus was detained for several minutes.
Charles Finley, who is running for re-election, was arraigned today on that impersonating a police officer charge, and we are actually seeing and hearing what happened on that Hale school bus that day.
The Hale School bus stopped outside the South Branch Fire Department as a student with a bloody nose was being let off the bus on that September 28th afternoon.
There is some confusion, but eventually you can hear the bus driver tell people that he was told to wait there by someone who claimed he was a police officer.
The first sign of trouble on the school bus was the screaming children, apparently upset that a student had a bloody nose.
We obtained the video from the Hale Public Schools through the Freedom of Information Act.
You can hear the bus driver is not sure what happened, but later, it appears the parent of that student approaches the bus outside the South Branch Fire Department.
"What," the bus driver asks the parent.
"What do you mean, what, my kid just got assaulted, this is the second time this (expletive) year that two of my kids," the parent is heard saying.
"Alright, we don't need that kind of language here. Just walk away," the bus driver tells the parent.
There are between ten to fifteen students still on the bus. Students explain to the driver that the student who had the bloody nose bumped heads with another child and there was no assault.
A short time later, a man who does not go on the bus talks with driver and you can hear he identifies himself as a police officer.
Its apparently Charles Finley, the assistant fire chief in South Branch. As the minutes go by, it appears parents arrive, but the driver explains to them he can't leave the area.
"Then that other guy who is the fire chief, is a police officer, he is telling me I can't leave because they want a police car out here so they can take a report to press charges or do whatever they are going to do," the driver says.
Michigan State Police arrive, determine there was no assault, but on October 7th, they arrest Finley for impersonating a police officer.
Finley is the vice chairman of the Iosco County Board of Commissioners and is a reserve police officer in East Tawas, but reserves have no police authority.
His attorney Gary Rapp entered a not guilty plea at the arraignment.
"That's that side, now we get to present our side and when we go to trial, we are sure that we will be able to show there was a misunderstanding on the bus driver's part," Rapp says.
The bus was held there for about twenty minutes.
The audio on the bus video also indicates Finley showed a badge of some type.
The Republican has two opponents in the November election, and he remains free on bond.