Iosco County commissioner gets probation following guilty plea in Hale school bus incident

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - We've shown you the tense situation on a mid-Michigan school bus last fall.
It left an Iosco County commissioner criminally charged.
Today, his attorney says it was all a big misunderstanding.
Charles Finley was accused of impersonating a police officer back in October during that Hale School bus incident.
That alleged false representation led to the school bus being detained for more than a half an hour.
Finley was sentenced today as he pleaded guilty to possessing a police badge as part of an earlier plea deal, claiming he did not impersonate a police officer.
Finley's attorney insists his client did nothing wrong during that school bus incident, other than having that police badge.
It was back on October 7th when a Hale school bus had to stop after a couple of children bumped heads, causing one to get a nosebleed.
Charles Finley was in the area and audio from the school bus camera inidcates the bus driver saw Finley flash a police badge, telling the bus driver he had to wait right there until police arrived to determine if that bloody nose wasn't the result of a crime.
"He is an Iosco County deputy," the bus driver could be heard telling someone about what Finley told him.
There was no crime and Finley, who was an East Tawas reserve police officer, a position that has no police authority, was charged with impersonating a police officer.
"My client steadfastly states he did not identify myself as a police officer," says Finley's attorney, Gary Rapp.
Finley plead guilty to a charge of possessing a police badge as part of a plea deal.
Rapp says his client got the police badge as a keepsake after serving a stint as a reserve officer in Roscommon County.
"In this case, he made a mistake," says Rapp.
Finley won his election to keep his Iosco County Board of Commissioner seat just days after he was charged in the case.
He was sentenced today to one year probation and if he doesn't commit another crime, the misdemeanor conviction will be dismissed.
"I think it was a big misunderstanding at the scene, everyone was excited with the kid having a bloody nose, you can see it was kind of anarchy on the bus," says Rapp.
Ogemaw County Prosecutor Ladonna Schultz says she believes Finley's sentence was fair given the facts and circumstances of the case.