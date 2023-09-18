Iosco County woman talks about the importance of blood donations amidst shortage

HALE, Mich. (WJRT) - Amidst a national blood shortage, the American Red Cross needs you to roll up your sleeves.
The nation's supply levels fell nearly 25% since early August, due to climate-driven disasters.
The efforts of blood donations saved the life of 52-year-old Annmarie Shay who lives in Hale. She is a part-time mental health counselor who helps people of all walks of life. But, she says she wouldn't be able to live her purpose if she didn't have a village who helped save her life.
"I was diagnosed with AML Leukemia in May of 2021," said Shay.
Shay's life changed within seconds of the diagnosis.
"I was given a really slim chance in the beginning, about a 10 percent chance of making it."
She was immediately told to go to Bay City for blood transfusions, but would run into a problem.
"They couldn't accommodate the need for my blood. So, that's why I had to go to Detroit where they had a blood bank where I could get blood if I needed it daily," she added.
With the help of blood transfusions, chemo therapy, and a bone marrow transplant from her brother, Shay says she was put in remission. But, it was a long journey. She spent almost 5 months at the Karmanos Cancer Center.
"I probably had over 100 pints of blood and platelets. So many people saved my life," she added.
Now, during a time of shortage, Shay along with blood banks continue to spread awareness on just how vital blood donations are.
"Really the donation piece of donating blood only take 8 to 10 minutes. It doesn't take up too much time and you can save a life," said Becky Gaskin, executive director of American Red Cross of East Central Bay Chapter.
Shay says it nothing short of divine intervention that she and many patients are still here today.
"Blood saves lives for people like myself, also to get out there and to keep working in this world to help others who might need whatever gift God has given us," said Shay.
Shay had her bone marrow transplant on September 16, 2021. Her 2nd re-birthday just passed.