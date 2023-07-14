Irregular weather hurting Genesee County crops

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Many in Mid-Michigan are thanking Mother Nature for breaking a stretch of seriously hot weather with some rain.
And the farmers of Genesee County are especially thankful.
"Crops are like your lawn. If they get stressed, they stop growing," said Bill Hunt, owner of Hunt Farms in Davison.
If it weren't for the week's rain, he thinks his soy bean crop might not have made it.
"It took the crop from darn-near dying to surviving now," he said.
Hunt's wheat and corn crops withstood the heat better thanks to deeper roots, but they've faced their own problems.
He believes the air quality in June has left his corn about 10 days behind schedule.
When ABC12 spoke with him in May, Hunt wished for a normal year with reliable weather.
But Ali Zaidi, climate advisor to the White House, says that's getting more rare.
"The fuel for this extreme weather is the changing climate," said Ali Zaidi, the National Climate Consultant for President Joe Biden.
And while the rain gave his crops the help they needed this week, Hunt said it won't do much good if they have to wait another month for the next major rainfall.
"I got three and a half inches here. It'll carry us three to four weeks, tops, unless it gets really hot again," he explained.