Is inflation stealing small business profits this holiday season?

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Just days away from Christmas, many small business owners are feeling the effects of cautious consumer spending.
A recent Goldman Sachs survey says inflation is the Grinch that stole holiday profits this year, with small business owners across America being forced to do more with less this holiday season.
We learned how Mid-Michigan small businesses are working to stay alive in an unpredictable economy.
They tell us that personalized service and finding creative ways to keep the business going have been key.
"We want to have fair pricing for our people, we're not trying to gouge them," Manager of Urban East Elyse Wegner said.
Urban East opened just three months before the pandemic hit. Now, they are dealing with inflation. Fortunately, they're staying afloat.
"The brands that we chose to partner with are protected by a price policy," Wegner said.
That Goldman Sachs survey says more than half of small business owners say that their profitability has not met expectations.
"Barely. We're hanging on there. Memberships have pretty much stayed the same, but I haven't seen a ton of growth either," Owner of Iron Gorilla Gym in Bay City Melissa Freeman said.
Freeman said the cost of equipment has come down, but utility expenses are climbing.
"The heating is getting up there right now," Freeman said.
Both say, though, the personal relationships that come with being a small business is something big retailers just can't replicate.
"Something super simple is just listening to the customers," Wegner said.
And mutual support as a community gives everyone a fighting chance.
"We all have to stick together. Starbucks will pull out, Dow will pull out, Macy's will pull out. They're going to be gone as soon as that profit margin isn't where they want it to be they're gone," Freeman said.
We're also told social media and digital marketing strategies -- like online sales and even customized remote service packages -- have helped these small businesses through trying times.