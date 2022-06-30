 Skip to main content
Isabella County animal shelter caring for 31 dogs seized from property

Isabella County animal shelter dogs seized

The Humane Animal Treatment Society in Isabella County said it took in more than 30 animals this week that were seized from a property. (Courtesy: HATS, Facebook)

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Humane Animal Treatment Society (HATS) in Isabella County said it took in more than 30 animals this week that were seized from a property. 

Workers said the dogs were neglected, unsocialized, and used for breeding. The shelter said most of them had never been indoors.

The shelter was already near capacity on Wednesday when it took in the animals.

In a Facebook post, HATS said monetary donations were needed to care for the dogs. 

People who want to help the animals can give online by clicking here.

HATS said the dogs were seized as part of an ongoing case and are not available for adoption. It thanked the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, Gratiot County Animal Control, and Clare County Animal Control for their help with the intake.

As of this writing, it was not clear when the dogs would be released.

