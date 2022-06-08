Isabella County Sheriff says fuel budget is exhausted months early

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Surging gas prices are certainly affecting families everywhere, but they are also affecting municipalities.
The Isabella County Sheriffs office shared a Facebook post that had some people concerned saying that the funds allocated for fuel have already been exhausted and they are still several months away from a budget reset.
So what does this mean for community members and how are they going to lessen the impact?
“The cost of gasoline caught us by surprise in the budget,” said Count Commissioner Jerry Jaloszynski.
With four months left in the county's fiscal year, something needs to be done fast with the county responding to over 300 incidents per week.
“The sheriff said something about pulling back on services right now. I don't think there’s any one of the county board commissioners that would be in favor of that,” he said.
The Facebook post from sheriff Michael Main read in part, "I have instructed the deputies to attempt to manage whatever calls are acceptable over the phone. Deputies will continue to provide patrols to all areas of the county and will respond to those calls that need to be managed in person.”
He also assured the community that safety is their primary goal.
The post sparked concern from some residents but the sheriff told us that he wants to make clear there will be no stopping patrols and that they are working to minimize the impact of gas prices on the budget.
He says efforts like an online portal for reporting non-threatening issues is in development, in addition to officers taking calls for certain reports if deemed appropriate.
Some community members are confident in the Sheriff's decisions.
“By the post by itself, it sounds like they're still going to be responding to the calls that need to be responded to,” said Isabella County resident Cameron Hawn.
Jaloszynski says the sheriff's office can deficit spend to a certain amount but that a budget adjustment should be made within a couple of weeks.
“I know that once we meet, we're going to resolve this,” he said.