'It hits home'; Man reacts to more gun violence as 15-year-old's body found in Saginaw home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A heartbreaking discovery in Saginaw as a teenager is found shot to death in an abandoned house.
It was around 9:40 a.m. when the discovery was made by children who were playing in the area, and went into that abandoned home.
At this point police are not releasing much information.
They do say the 15-year-old had at least one gunshot wound, they are treating it as a homicide, and the search for a suspect is on.
"When we pulled up here this morning, there were some shell casings laying on the sidewalk," says Jerry Sheppard on how his day started.
He then turned his attention turned to the house just two doors down from where he was working.
This is the home on Jefferson where a group of kids, who were playing in the area and ran into the abandoned home, saw a body in the basement.
Police arrived and found 15 year old Cortez Hampton dead.
"It does hit home because my son is a little bit over that age, it's kind of scary because it can happen to anybody," says Sheppard.
Investigators say he was shot at least once.
It's not clear how long Hampton was lying in the basement.
Police confirm that they did not receive any missing person report concerning the teenager prior to finding his body.
It's not clear if the bullet casings that Sheppard saw this morning are connected to the homicide case.
Sheppard says the home next to the abandoned house where Hampton's body was found was recently shot up. The gun violence concerns him.
"It does but I am used to it, I mean I grew up here so, I grew up on this side of town, so I am used to the violence," he says.
A person who lives near the abandoned home says it's been vacant for about a year.
Sheppard does work with a firearm on him when he's doing jobs in this area.
"These days you almost have to because you never know, so many people, innocent people getting hit with stray bullets, I just have to protect myself and my family," says Sheppard.
This is the city's 9th homicide of 2023 and police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.