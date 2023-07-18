Jane Park makes her return to LGPA at Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - LGPA member Jane Park stepped away from golf for two years after her daughter, Grace, suffered a tragic health episode.
On Tuesday, she made her return to the sport at the local Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational and it's a return she never saw coming.
"I never thought I'd find myself back at an LGPA tournament," said Jane Park, American professional golfer.
While Park competed at the 2021 Ascendant LPGA her daughter, Grace, then 10 months old, suffered a series of undiagnosed brain seizures, resulting in severe brain damage. For this week-long golf tournament, Park will have her daughter and her husband, Pete Godfrey on her hip to support.
"Family is first and I've been saying it all week, golf is secondary," added Park.
Her golf partner, Paula Creamer is witnessing how much support Park truly has.
"To be able to see her out here and laughing and taking 30 seconds away from reality of what's going in her life is probably one of the greatest things that can happen this week," said Creamer.
The event at Midland Country Club has been supporting Park with pink hats embroidered with the words "Grace" which are being sold during the tournament.
"These hats are being sold to raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation. Epilepsy is a very under researched disease and one in 26 people have it," said Park.
With many holes to complete this week, her biggest highlight is making it back to her stomping grounds with her daughter by her side.
"It's definitely hard day-by- day, but just to see her out kind of in my happy place where I grew up it's been an honor. It's really been so healing for our family," said Park.