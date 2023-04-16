Jeep Babes volunteers at Humane Society of Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - For some, owning a Jeep is about more than the vehicle, it's about the community...making friends...and doing good things.
The Michigan Chapter of Jeep Babes is one of the largest in the country.
The social group volunteered their time to help the Humane Society of Genesee County cleaning and organizing its barn and getting ready for the busy summer season.
And they brought a Jeep full of donations.
If you want to get involved with the social group, search Jeep Babes Michigan Chapter on Facebook.