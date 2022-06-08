Judge denies petition to file adult charges against teen in deadly crash of Flint officer

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton confirms to ABC12 News that his petition to file adult charges against the teen accused of killing former Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie was denied.

The 16-year-old Montrose teen was charged as a juvenile with manslaughter with a vehicle and reckless driving causing death.

Leyton says the teen caused February's head-on crash on Elms Road near Mount Morris Road that killed Birnie when he tried to pass several vehicles in the oncoming lane when he hit Birnie head on. Birnie was driving his city patrol unit home when the crash happened.

The crash on Elms Road occurred just north of Mt. Morris Road around 6 p.m. on February 4. Reports indicate that the 16-year-old was driving south on Elms Road, when witnesses reported seeing him pass multiple southbound vehicles in the northbound lane. Police say 53-year-old Birnie had little time to react before the head-on collision.

The teen faces up to 15 years in prison.