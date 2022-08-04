Judge extends order that keeps abortion legal in Michigan

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - An Oakland County Circuit Court judge has extended an order that bars county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 ban on abortion.

Judge Jacob Cunningham agreed after lawyers for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer argued that extinguishing his Monday order would cause chaos around the state.

The restraining order will hold at least until the next hearing on Aug. 17.

Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger.

The Right to Life Michigan group said it plans to take the judge's ruling to the state appeals court. It said it was not allowed to weigh in before the restraining order took effect.

A different judge suspended the law in May, but the state appeals court said only the attorney general's office was affected, not county prosecutors.

