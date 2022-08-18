Judges criticize plea deal for woman who stalked, harassed Tuscola County employees

TUSCOLA COUNTY (WJRT) - A warning from a judge in Tuscola County, as a woman who was accused of stalking another judge and harassing courtroom employees is released from jail.
It was on August 5th of last year when Misty Thompson was arrested near the courthouse in Caro with a loaded handgun and other weapons.
She was released from jail today, but not before two judges harshly criticized the prosecutor's office for agreeing to a plea deal.
The two judges were giving victims impact statements, which is rare, but what was also rare was to see the two judges direct their ire towards the prosecutor.
"This plea offer extended by the prosecutor's office has jeopardized the safety and well being of those people," Tuscola County District Court Judge Jason Bitzer said today at Thompson's sentencing hearing.
The judge criticized the plea deal that allowed Thompson to walk out of jail today.
Thompson plead no contest to three charges back in June, including carrying a concealed weapon with intent.
She was arrested on August 5th of last year, accused of stalking Judge Nancy Thane.
Thompson was upset with a child custody case involving her son.
Thompson had a loaded handgun, knives, and a baseball bat in her car, which was parked at the courthouse.
She had been there in previous weeks, harassing and videotaping officials.
Thompson has been held on a $2,000,000 bond, and the plea agreement called for sentencing her to 377 days in jail, the amount of time she has served, plus three years probation.
Bitzer said other employees at the courthouse were victims and should have been consulted by the prosecutor's office.
"Those people are owed an apology by this office here," said Bitzer, referring to the prosecutor's office.
Prosecutor Mark Reene interrupted, saying Bitzer's statements were part of a personal vendetta against him and his office.
Circuit Court Judge Amy Grace Gierhart also criticized the plea deal.
"The plea and sentence agreement assumes that she is amenable to rehabilitation, she is not, she has declared herself to be a sovereign citizen who is not subject to the jurisdiction of the court," Gierhart said.
Gierhart gave this warning if visiting Judge Harry Gill allowed the plea agreement to stand.
"We literally dodged the bullet on August 5th, if you let her out, she is going to do it again, and someone is going to get killed," she said.
Gill ruled the plea agreement will be imposed, saying he actually began the process of the two sides talking to come to a deal, which includes mental health treatment for Thompson.
Reene says he was disappointed with the criticism from the judges.
"The thought there was a lack of concern for the well-being of people in the courthouse is just inaccurate, misplaced and a misrepresentation," Reene says.
He says law enforcement officials involved in Thompson's case also believed the plea deal was the best solution.
"This was the best course of action as opposed to proceeding to trial where you had the unknowns that could occur and sentence guidelines, as the judge indicated at 0-17 months, you were looking at a relatively short term of incarceration and then not having oversight," says Reene.
The oversight is in the three years of probation for Thompson, which includes, among other conditions, mental health treatment, wearing a GPS tether, no contact with Judges Thane, Gierhart, and Bitzer, and two other Tuscola County employees, no social media accounts, and a curfew.