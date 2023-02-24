Judge's ruling will not block Mid-Michigan woman's parole from prison in death of her son

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge has denied a request by the father of Dominick Calhoun to overrule a decision by the Michigan Department of Corrections parole board to grant parole to Corrine Baker.
In a ruling by Genesee County 7th Circuit court judge Chris Christenson stated, “This Court is deeply saddened by the horrific events that led to Dominick’s death, and by no means does this Court overlook these gruesome and preventable circumstances caused by both the action and inaction of the Defendant. However, the Court is obligated to only follow the statutes, court rules and case law in evaluating and determining whether leave is permissible.”
Corrine Baker pleaded guilty to second degree murder and second degree child abuse in the beating death of her 4 year-old son Dominick Calhoun and was sentenced to 13 to 30 years. The little boy was beaten over several days by Baker’s then boyfriend Brandon Hayes. He is serving a life sentence.
A parole board recently granted Baker parole. Dominick Calhoun’s father, Eric Calhoun, filed a an application for leave to appeal with the Genesee County Circuit court hoping to block Baker’s parole.
“Everyone deserves a second chance, now is not the time,” said Rachel Smith, attorney for Eric Calhoun. “It’s not appropriate. She hasn’t taken responsibility. I don’t know how we protect society from these crimes happening again.”
Attorney Paul Scott says he hopes attention from Dominick’s case leads to change in the system. “It’s my sincere hope we can continue conversations with legislators, along with the input of law enforcement, on how we can deal with these issues of victim’s rights.”
In a recent interview from prison, Baker told ABC 12 she has turned her life around, including getting sober, mentoring others and earning an associate’s degree. She is hoping others can find forgiveness in their hearts.
Baker is scheduled to be released in April.