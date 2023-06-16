Juneteenth celebration held at the Flint Cultural Center on Friday

FLINT Mich. (WJRT) - Celebrations began today across the City of Flint ahead of Juneteenth this Monday.
The Sloan Museum inside the Flint Cultural Center was the site of the annual Juneteenth celebration.
Performers were on deck Friday afternoon at the Sloan Museum of Discovery. They were joined by food trucks and activities for kids.
"Juneteenth is all about education," said the Tradition Flint Juneteenth Chair DeWaun Robinson. "Our ancestors bled and sacrificed to be in here, to continue to make a way, and this is our freedom day. So, we want the young people to know that."
Robinson adds that the event is a show of unity, especially when younger people take part in the celebrations.
The Flint Juneteenth Committee also held a freedom march, which recognizes the fight for Civil Rights.