Jury begins deliberations in murder trial of Family Dollar security guard

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The fate of three Flint residents charged in the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard on May 1, 2020 is now up to a jury.
Sharmel Teague, her husband Larry Teague, and Sharmel’s son Ramonyea Bishop are charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in the shooting death of 47-year-old Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn.
Jury members listened to 15 days of testimony, in which Genesee County prosecutors say the three conspired to shoot Munerlyn following an altercation at the store with Sharmel Teague. According to testimony, the ordeal started when Sharmel Teague and her daughter Byra Bishop stopped by the Family Dollar on Fifth Avenue in Flint. Byra Bishop, who was not wearing a mask at the time, was told by Munerlyn one was needed to enter the store which was per store policy during the Covid 19 crisis. As they were leaving the store, Sharmel Teague was seen on store security video spitting on Munerlyn, at which time he chased her in the parking lot , knocking her down.
After the altercation, Sharmel Teague’s husband and son are seen entering the store. Larry Teague’s attorney say he went to the store to do what any husband would do, and confront and maybe beat up the security guard who harmed his wife. Ramonyea Bishop, who was the only witness for the defense, testified he only wanted to defuse the situation before his stepfather got to the store. He is seen on security video entering moments prior to his stepfather. Bishop testified as he heard loud voices in the store, he walked up the isle and believed his step-father’s life was in jeopardy, so he pulled out his gun and shot the security guard in the head once, killing him. Bishop claimed he saw Munerlyn with his hand in his pocket, wrapped around the handle of a gun.
Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pickell dismissed four alternate jurors at random prior to deliberations. The jury can consider lesser charges of second-degree murder.
Jury deliberations are scheduled to resume Thursday morning.