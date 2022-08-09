 Skip to main content
Jury selection begins in 2nd trial in Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Jury selection has started in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict. Two other men were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty.

Prospective jurors from all over western Michigan reported Tuesday to the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids.

The government says the plot to kidnap the Democratic governor followed training in Wisconsin and Michigan and two trips to scout her second home in northern Michigan.

Defense attorneys plan to argue Fox and Croft were shielded by the First Amendment when they spoke about wanting to kidnap the governor. They will also hammer away at the credibility of undercover FBI agents and informants. They say Fox and Croft were victims of entrapment.

