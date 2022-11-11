Justice for murdered Family Dollar security guard; family begins to heal

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Following guilty verdicts for three defendants charged in the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard during the pandemic, his family is hoping justice will help them start the healing process.
Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn was shot in the head on May 1, 2020 while working at the Family Dollar store on Fifth Avenue in Flint. Thursday night, family members returned to the store, some for the first time, as a show of strength. “The fact we got justice for my baby, we were able to come back here,” said Calvin’s widower, Latryna Sims. “I am able to start the healing process.”
After a nearly three week trial, a jury found Sharmel Teague, Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop guilty of first degree premeditated murder and felony firearm for Munerlyn’s death.
According to prosecutors, Sharmel Teague got into a dispute with Munerlyn after he asked her daughter to put on a mask. The request set off a chain of events which led to Sharmel’s husband and son returning to the store to confront Munerlyn, which ended with Bishop shooting the security guard in the head.
Sitting thru the trial, which included watching security video of the shooting, has been an emotional ordeal for those who loved Munerlyn.
“It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in my life, but we’re here, and its over,” Cavetta Munerlyn told ABC 12. “The system didn’t fail us, it went our way.”
“There are no winners here, we got victory for minute, but there are no winners because this death affected so many people,” said Jacquline Anderson.
Duper’s life came to an end in a moment of senseless violence, but his spirit still lives in the hearts of those who loved him most. “Right now, he is up there, he is so joyful, him and the angles,” said his uncle Ramon Munerlyn. “He is looking down on us, smiling right now.”