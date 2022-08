SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police confirm a juvenile is in custody in the connection with the death of 10-year-old Namyla Turner.

The little girl's body was found Tuesday morning in a field near the home where she had been staying on South 12th Street.

Police have not confirmed how the child died. The juvenile was not identified because they had not appeared in court for arraignment Wednesday morning.

