Kansas murder suspects in Saginaw have waived extradition hearing

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - We are learning new details in the case where two Kansas murder suspects were caught in Saginaw.
Those two suspects had another court hearing today to see if they would challenge extradition back to the state of Kansas.
They both agreed to be extradited to face murder charges in connection with the deaths of an elderly couple in Junction City.
Still a lot of unanswered questions in this case, including who owned the dog the two suspects had with them when they were captured.
Saginaw County Animal Control officers were attempting to capture what is being described as a Rottweiler puppy, who remains in the Saginaw neighborhood where Steven Pierce and Kallie Peters came to sell a car for $200 last Wednesday morning.
Investigators believe the car belonged to Roland and Valerie Krissman, an elderly couple who were founded murdered in their Junction City, Kansas home on Saturday.
Demarcus Nelson says his dad was buying the car from the pair, but he says the dog attacked his dad as Pierce and Peters tried to drive off with the car after collecting the money.
"The dude ran so I chased him through right here, and stopped him and everything, and I held him until the police came," says Nelson.
Pierce and Peters, who have Ogemaw County addresses, both agreed to sign extradition papers during a court hearing in Saginaw and will return to face murder and other charges in Kansas.
Court papers indicate that the Krissman couple in Junction City may have been killed as early as March 11th.
Their bodies were found during a welfare check a week later and a cause of death has not been released.
ABC 12 News has learned the 29-year-old Peters is still on probation in Michigan for larceny and drug charges in 2016 in Ogemaw County.
A Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson says she absconded once, was placed back on probation, but has not completed her program.
We contacted police in Junction City, and they do not want to comment on if there was any relationship between the murdered couple and Pierce and Peters.
Judge M. Randall Jurrens ruled Kansas authorities have two weeks to come pick up the two suspects.
By the way, animal control was able to capture that dog and its now at the shelter. It's still not clear who owns the dog, but police in Junction City do not believe it has anything to do with their case.